Sony has revealed the list of games leaving PS Plus Extra and Premium in April 2024, now that March’s lineup is live. A total of 11 games are set to leave the service by mid next month. However, Sony is known to slip in another title or two to the departures list, so the list below might not be final.

Full list of games leaving PS Plus Extra and Premium in April 2024

So far, here are the games scheduled to leave the service in April:

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered

Bassmaster Fishing

Necromunda: Underhive Wars

Chicken Police – Paint it RED!

Soulcalibur VI

Fighting EX Layer

R-Type Final 2

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX

Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure

Everspace

Dangerous Golf

Recently, there was some confusion surrounding three Koei Tecmo games that the publisher announced were leaving PS Plus. Since the announcement came just a week ahead of March’s departures, many assumed that the games in question — Nights of Azure 1, Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon, and Warriors All-Stars — would leave PS Plus in April. However, they were actually pulled from the catalog earlier this week. The good news is that all three games are currently heavily discounted for PS Plus members.