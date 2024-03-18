PS Plus Extra, Premium Losing 3 Additional Games Soon With Little Notice

Three Koei Tecmo games are leaving PS Plus Extra and Premium tomorrow, March 19, with barely any notice. The company typically reveals a list of games leaving the service roughly 3-4 weeks in advance, but this time, the announcement actually came from the publisher last week with no date attached. Manually checking the game pages reveal that they’re exiting the catalogs tomorrow rather than April, which is what many had assumed given the timing of the announcement.

Full list of games leaving PS Plus Extra, Premium in March 2024

The three games in question are Nights of Azure, Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon, and Warriors All-Stars, as announced by Koei Tecmo. This brings the total of March 2024 departures to 10. The full list is as follows:

Civilization VI

Tchia

Ghostwire: Tokyo

NEO: The World Ends With You

Haven

Code Vein

Outer Wilds

Nights of Azure

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon

Warriors All-Stars

Those who have started the three Koei Tecmo games in question will have to make a full purchase to finish their campaigns. We can confirm that at the time of this writing, all three game pages mention a catalog exit date of March 19 in the U.S.

There is currently a massive PS Store sale ongoing, with additional discounts for PS Plus members, so you might want to check your regional store page to see if you’re lucky enough to nab a price cut.