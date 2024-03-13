PS Plus Extra & Premium March 2024 Lineups Revealed

Sony has revealed the full list of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games for March 2024. Headlining PlayStation Plus Extra are games like NBA 2K24, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and Resident Evil 3. Meanwhile, PlayStation Plus Premium gets an old Jak and Daxter game, Cool Boarders, and more.

PS Plus Extra March 2024 games

There will be 8 new games added to PS Plus Extra. All of the games will be added to the service on March 19. Here is the full list of games coming to PS Plus Extra this month:

NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition (PS4, PS5)

Marvel’s Midnight Suns (PS4, PS5)

Resident Evil 3 (PS4, PS5)

LEGO DC Supervillains (PS4)

Mystic Pillars: Remastered (PS5)

Blood Bowl 3 (PS4, PS5)

Super Neptunia RPG (PS4)

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS5)

PS Plus Premium March 2024 games

There will be five new games added to PS Plus Premium, all of which will also arrive on March 19. The 2009 PlayStation 2 and PSP game Jak and Daxter: The Lost Frontier will be available, as will the 1996 snowboarding game Cool Boarders, just to name a few. Here is the full list of games coming to PS Plus Premium this month: