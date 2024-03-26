PS Plus Premium Classic for April 2024 Revealed Early

One of April 2024’s PS Plus Premium classics has apparently leaked. A PlayStation Store tracking website found references to Star Wars: Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire — an action rail shooter that originally released on the PS1 in 1996.

When will April 2024’s PS Plus Extra games and Premium classics release?

According to the listings discovered by PS Deals (thanks, Gematsu), Star Wars: Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire will release for both the PS4 and PS5 on Tuesday, April 16. This is when the full PS Plus Extra and Premium lineups for the month should be expected, barring unforeseen issues.

Star Wars: Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire was developed by Lucas Arts. The PS1 version was developed by Factor 5, which became defunct in 2009 after 22 years of operation. Its last game, which happened to be a PS3 exclusive, was Lair. Factor 5 suffered from a number of game cancellations prior to its closure, several of which were in development exclusively for the PS3. In 2016, a prototype of its canceled multiplatform Superman game surfaced online.

As for Star Wars: Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire, the game was considered a commercial success despite garnering mixed reviews.