PS Plus Extra and Premium July 2024 Games Leaked

Several of the PS Plus Extra and Premium July 2024 games have been leaked today by renowned insider Billbil-kun. Sony will likely reveal the official list tomorrow, July 10, ahead of the games being added to the service on July 16; given Billbil-kun’s reliability, it’s almost guaranteed that the following six games will be included.

The new PS Plus Extra and Premium July 2024 games

We’re not sure exactly how many games will be added to PS Plus Extra and Premium this month as Billbil-kun isn’t able to reveal Sony’s full line-up. However, these are the six games that he has leaked ahead of the official announcement:

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

No More Heroes 3

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – Enhanced Edition

Remnant II

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Complete Edition

The complete list of games is expected to be revealed tomorrow complete with the exclusive PS Plus Premium classics. At the same time, we should also learn about the games that will be removed from the service in August.

As usual, several games will leave PS Plus Extra and Premium on July 16. Of course, you can always purchase the game from the PS Store to continue playing at your leisure. Otherwise, this leaves just six days to finish up the following six games:

Dysmantle

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Rise of Sh1ft3r

Kingdom Two Crowns

My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure

Saints Row IV Re-Elected

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next Level Edition

If you haven’t done so already, you can check out this month’s PS Plus Essential games right now. Borderlands 3, NHL 24, and Among Us can all be downloaded and enjoyed for as long as players remain subscribed to any tier of PS Plus.