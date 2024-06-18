List of Games Leaving PS Plus Extra, Premium in July 2024

The list of games leaving PS Plus Extra and Premium in July 2024 has been revealed alongside the release of this month’s new games. A total of six games have been listed as leaving the service so far, with a couple of big-name titles among the departures.

Last chance to play these PS Plus Extra, Premium games before July 2024

These are the six games leaving PS Plus Extra and Premium next month:

Dysmantle

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Rise of Sh1ft3r

Kingdom Two Crowns

My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure

Saints Row IV Re-Elected

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next Level Edition

Players have until July 15 to finish these games through PS Plus Extra and Premium subscriptions. The games will need to be purchased beyond this date if more time is needed, although progress will be carried over to the full game. None of the six games are discounted in the PlayStation Store at the moment.

While there are currently only six games due to leave in July, there is a chance that more games will be added to the list throughout the next few weeks. The 12 games that left PS Plus today were the same as those announced on May 23, but previous months have seen extra games constantly added to the list.

The good news is that 10 games were added to PS Plus Extra today, with an extra four titles bringing the total of new games to 14 for PS Plus Premium members. All of the PS Plus Extra games have trophies anyway, as does the PSVR 2 title for Premium members. However, LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy does not have any trophies, meaning Daxter and Ghosthunter are the only retro games to be added with new trophy lists.