PS Plus Games for June Include Daxter, Monster Hunter, and More

Sony has officially revealed the PS Plus games for June 2024. Available to subscribers on June 18, the lineup includes 2006’s Daxter and 2021’s Monster Hunter Rise. The other 12 games are an eclectic mix of shooters, strategy games, and more genres. There are even three different LEGO titles.

What are the PS Plus games for June?

Sony’s PS Plus games announced for June include 14 titles, ten of which are available for both PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers. The remaining four are only for Premium subscribers, with three being classics from the PS2 and PSP.

The following games are available for PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers:

Monster Hunter Rise (PS4, PS5)

Football Manager 2024 (PS5)

Crusader Kings III (PS5)

Monster Energy Supercross (PS4, PS5)

After Us (PS5)

Anno 1800 (PS5)

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers (PS4, PS5)

Far Cry 4 (PS4)

LEGO The Hobbit (PS4)

LEGO The Incredibles (PS4)

The following games are available for PS Plus Premium subscribers:

Kayak VR: Mirage (PS VR2)

LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy (PS4, PS5)

Ghosthunter (PS4, PS5)

Daxter (PS4, PS5)

Monster Hunter Rise and Far Cry 4 are the biggest names on the list. Released in 2021, Rise is the latest mainline installment in Capcom’s Monster Hunter action RPG franchise. Meanwhile, Far Cry 4 is the 2014 installment of Ubisoft’s open-world first-person shooter series. Both games saw a generally positive critical reception.

Meanwhile, strategy fans might want to check out the PS5 version of Crusader Kings III and Anno 1800. The former puts players in charge of a family of medieval lords, navigating warfare and court intrigue to build their legacy. Meanwhile, Ubisoft’s Anno 1800 combines city-building and real-time strategy against the backdrop of the Industrial Revolution.

Among the classic games Sony is adding to PlayStation Premium, Daxter and LEGO Star Wars II are the major standouts. Released on PSP in 2006, Daxter takes place during the two-year time skip in the opening cutscene of 2003’s Jak II. LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy released the same year, adapting A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi.