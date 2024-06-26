PS Plus Essential July 2024 Games Lineup Revealed

Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed PS Plus Essential July 2024 games lineup. It’s a good month for those looking to sink some time into a game or two over the summer, with Borderlands 3, NHL 24, and Among Us on offer.

PS Plus Essential July 2024 games come alongside bonus freebies

All three aforementioned games with offer both PS4 and PS5 versions, and will go live on Tuesday, July 2nd. Members have until July 1st to claim June’s lineup, which includes SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake, AEW Fight Forever and Streets of Rage 4.

As a reminder, Essential games are yours to keep for good as long as your PS Plus membership is active, so make sure to add the aforementioned games to your libraries even if you won’t get around to playing them anytime soon.

As for the bonus freebies, Genshin Impact players can grab a special PS Plus bundle starting July 16th. The bundle, which can be redeemed via the PS Store, includes the following:

Primogems × 160

Fragile Resin × 4

Hero’s Wit × 20

Mystic Enhancement Ore × 30

Mora × 150,000

In addition to the above, those who purchase 12 months of any PS Plus tier will get movie credits to use on the Sony Pictures Core app starting later today.