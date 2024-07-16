Games Leaving PS Plus Extra, Premium in August 2024

Sony has revealed the preliminary list of games leaving PS Plus Extra and Premium in August 2024, as July’s catalog additions go live. A total of five games have been confirmed as next month’s departures thus far, and there’s a possibility that more games will be added to PS Store‘s ‘Last Chance to Play’ section in the coming weeks.
Which games are confirmed to be leaving PS Plus Extra and Premium in August 2024?
So far, the following games are set to depart the service:
- Need for Speed Unbound
- Trials of Mana
- Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed
- NBA 2K24
- SpellForce lll Reforced
We’ll update this list if more departures are announced. But it’s always a good idea to keep an eye on the PS Store‘s ‘Last Chance to Play’ section for any further additions. Some of the aforementioned games are quite lengthy, so you might want to wrap up your progress unless you want to make a purchase.
As a reminder, July 2024’s catalog additions are going live as we speak. These include:
- Remnant II – Standard Edition
- Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
- No More Heroes 3
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Complete Edition
- Deadcraft
- Steep
Premium only:
- Job Simulator (PS VR2)
- Summoner
- Ratchet and Clank Size Matters
- Jeanne d’Arc