Games Leaving PS Plus Extra, Premium in August 2024

Sony has revealed the preliminary list of games leaving PS Plus Extra and Premium in August 2024, as July’s catalog additions go live. A total of five games have been confirmed as next month’s departures thus far, and there’s a possibility that more games will be added to PS Store‘s ‘Last Chance to Play’ section in the coming weeks.

Which games are confirmed to be leaving PS Plus Extra and Premium in August 2024?

So far, the following games are set to depart the service:

Need for Speed Unbound

Trials of Mana

Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed

NBA 2K24

SpellForce lll Reforced

We’ll update this list if more departures are announced. But it’s always a good idea to keep an eye on the PS Store‘s ‘Last Chance to Play’ section for any further additions. Some of the aforementioned games are quite lengthy, so you might want to wrap up your progress unless you want to make a purchase.

As a reminder, July 2024’s catalog additions are going live as we speak. These include:

Remnant II – Standard Edition

Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

The Jackbox Party Pack 9

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

No More Heroes 3

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Complete Edition

Deadcraft

Steep

Premium only: