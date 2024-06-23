PS2’s Sly Cooper Is PS Plus Premium Classics’ Biggest Hit Thus Far

PS2’s Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus has instantly become PS Plus Premium‘s most popular classic game thus far. Launched as part of the June 2024 lineup, Sucker Punch Productions’ 2002 outing has surpassed previous record-holder, The Legend of Dragoon, according to data obtained by TrueTrophies.

PS2 classics highly demanded by PS Plus Premium users

In partnership with data tracker Game Insights, TrueTrophies analyzed gameplay data from over 3.1 million active PSN accounts to find that Sly Cooper beat The Legend of Dragoon with a 2.5% higher player count at launch.

Taking into account both PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium overall lineups — not just classics — Sly Cooper is now the eighth biggest PS Plus game of 2024 thus far (not counting Essential games).

PS2 classics have long been requested by PS Plus Premium members. Emulation roadblocks previously prevented Sony from releasing PS2 games on the PS4 and PS5, and all Premium players got were PS1 and PSP classics. Sony has since reportedly partnered with an external emulation company to bring beloved PS2 classics to modern consoles — a move unanimously welcomed by members.

Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus came to PS Plus Premium complete with a trophy set, and is also available for standalone purchase.