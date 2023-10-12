Sand Land Trailer Shows Off the Game’s English Dub

A new Sand Land trailer for the video game based on Akira Toriyama‘s short manga series has been released by Bandai Namco Entertainment.

The new trailer gives fans their first look at the game’s English dub and provides details about the game’s story, which sees the young demon prince Beelzebub on a dangerous quest across the desert. Some clips of the title’s action RPG gameplay can be seen throughout.

The cast includes Risa Mei as Beelzebub, John Lipow as Rao, Owen Thomas as Thief, Keith Silverstein as Lucifer, Andrew Lander as General Are, and Shawn Smith as Supreme Commander Zeu.

Check out the new Sand Land trailer on YouTube below:

What is Sand Land about?

“In the far future, war has destroyed the entire Earth, leaving only a barren wasteland where the supply of water is controlled by the greedy king. In search of a long-lost lake, Sheriff Rao asked the king of the demons for help … and got the king’s son, Beelzebub, and his assistant, Thief. Together the unlikely trio sets off across the desert, facing dragons, bandits and the deadliest foe of all … the King’s army itself! It’s travel adventure and tank action in this new story from Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball Z,” the official synopsis from Viz Media states.

Sand Land will be based on the manga of the same name from acclaimed creator Akira Toriyama, which was originally released in 2000. Toriyama is the creator behind Dragon Ball, and character designer for the Dragon Quest, Chrono Trigger, and Blue Dragon games. The game is set to release on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC at an unspecified later date.