Dragon Ball Creator and Dragon Quest Artist Akira Toriyama Has Died

Dragon Ball creator and Dragon Quest, Chrono Trigger artist Akira Toriyama has passed away aged 68. News of the legendary designer’s demise was announced by Bird Studio and Capsule Corporation Tokyo early this morning, prompting an outpouring of tributes and grief from across the globe.

Dragon Ball’s Akira Toriyama was working on several projects at the time of his death

In a joint statement shared online, Bird Studio and Capsule Corporation revealed that Toriyama died on March 1 due to acute subdural hematoma, which is when a clot develops in the brain causing either death or severe damage. The companies also revealed that at the time of his death, Toriyama was in the middle of several projects that he was “enthusiastic” about.

“Thanks to the support of so many people around the world, he has been able to continue his creative activities for over 45 years,” the statement reads. “We hope that Akira Toriyama’s unique world of creation continues to be loved by everyone for a long time to come. We inform you this sad news, with gratefulness for your kindness during his lifetime.”

The companies have also requested to respect Toriyama’s family’s privacy at this time, and have declined “flowers, condolences gifts, visiting, offerings” in line with his “wishes for tranquility.”

Rest in peace.