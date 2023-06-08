Sand Land Trailer Previews Akira Toriyama Game Adaptation

The highly anticipated adaptation of Akira Toriyama’s Sand Land draws nearer. Today, the new Sand Land trailer previewed what to expect.

Shown during Summer Game Fest 2023, the first trailer teased the upcoming action-adventure game from Bandai Namco. The game is set to arrive on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Players will take control of the Fiend Prince, Beelzebub, as he travels across the land in his tank to save the world.

Check out the Sand Land trailer below:

Sand Land will be based on the manga of the same name from acclaimed creator Akira Toriyama. Toriyama is the creator behind Dragon Ball, and character designer for the Dragon Quest, Chrono Trigger, and Blue Dragon games. Originally released in 2000, the manga will also receive a CGI anime film adaptation later this year.