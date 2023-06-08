Everything Announced at Summer Game Fest 2023

Summer Game Fest had two hours of game reveals and trailers. It’s a lot to keep in mind, so here’s everything from the showcase.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

This brand-new action adventure platformer is coming out on January 18 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1 got its first gameplay trailer, which showed off combat, Kameo Fighters, and some of its story.

Path of Exile 2

Grinding Gear Games released a short teaser for its upcoming RPG.

Exoprimal Street Fighter collaboration

Ryu from Street Fighter is coming to Exoprimal in fall 2023.

Nicolas Cage in Dead by Daylight

Nicolas Cage went onto the stage to drop some new gameplay for his Dead by Daylight character, which is coming on July 25.

The Witcher Season 3

The Witcher series on Netflix got a trailer for its next season.

Witchfire

This roguelite shooter is coming to early access on September 20.

Crossfire: Sierra Squad

This PlayStation VR2 shooter got a new trailer and an August release window.

Remnant 2

This co-op shooter got a new trailer and is now releasing on July 25.

Sonic Superstars

Sega revealed a brand-new Sonic game, which is releasing in fall 2023 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Honkai: Star Rail

This popular title is coming to PS5 later this year.

Lies of P

The soulslike Pinocchio game got a release date. It’s coming out on September 19. A demo is out now.

Sandland

This game based on the manga got its first substantial trailer and is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Throne and Liberty

This free-to-play MMORPG got a new trailer and is getting a tech test.

Warhaven

This free-to-play medieval fantasy game for PC got a new trailer. It’s coming in fall 2023.

Party Animals

This wacky party game is releasing on September 20 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Franchise director Tymon Smektała took to Summer Game Fest to talk briefly about the next Dying Light 2 update in June that will overhaul the parkour and make nighttime scarier. He also teased a new season that will follow shortly after.

Crash Team Rumble

Players got a look at the game’s first season of content that will run from June 20 to September 12. It will feature N. Gin, Ripper Roo, new maps, additional powers, limited-time modes, and more.

Alan Wake 2

The horror sequel got an unedited gameplay demo, showing more of its combat and atmosphere.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

This sequel is coming out in the winter, as shown in its new gameplay trailer.

Yes, Your Grace Snowfall

This new kingdom management game made its debut at the show and is coming to Xbox, PC, and Switch in 2024.

Toxic Commando

This zombie shooter from horror director and composer John Carpenter is making its way to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S in 2024.

Baldur’s Gate 3

This new trailer showed that award-winning actor, Jason Isaacs, will play antagonist Lord Enver Gortash.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Insomniac Games revealed the game’s October 20 release date and some cover art. The team talked more about pre-orders and special editions in a post online.

Palworld

This open-world survival crafting game is like “Pokémon with guns” and is coming to early access in January 2024 on PC. The Xbox version wasn’t mentioned.

Black Desert Online

The game is getting Land of the Morning Light expansion, which recreates folk tales from Korea’s Joseon dynasty.

Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria

This previously announced Lord of the Rings game got its first trailer and is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in fall 2023.

Final Fantasy 7 Evercrisis

Square Enix announced that this mobile RPG is getting a closed beta. Players can register on Square Enix’s website.

Banishers: Ghost of New Eden

This game was at The Game Awards and is about two ghost hunters. This new trailer shows more gameplay and is releasing at the “end of 2023” on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

While detailed leaked beforehand, the next Like a Dragon game got its first meaty trailer and official release date. It’s coming on November 9 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Under the Waves

This narrative title got another trailer and is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on August 29.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4

The show had another trailer for the upcoming season of Call of Duty.

Porche Xbox sweepstakes

The illustrious car company announced a sweepstakes where players can win a special Xbox Series X by going to the sweepstakes’ website.

Faefarm

This farm sim is coming to Switch and PC on September 8.

Marvel Snap

The card game is getting a new mode, Conquest, next week.

King Arthur: Legends Rise

This is a new fantasy squad RPG on Unreal Engine 5 that will be coming to mobile and PC.

Wayfinder

This action RPG got a new trailer is coming to PS4, PS5, and PC through early access this summer.

Stellaris Nexus

This is a new 4X game from Whatboy Games.

Space Trash Scavenger

This crafting game got a new trailer at Summer Game Fest.

Star Trek: Infinite

This is a new game in the Star Trek universe from Nimble Giant Entertainment and more will be revealed on June 16.

Twisted Metal trailer

The trailer showed off Samoa Joe and Will Arnett’s Twisted Metal show coming to Peacock.

Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior

This is a brand-new isometric hack and slash game with a “tactical twist” coming to PC in 2023.

Immortals of Aveum

Electronic Arts showed a short gameplay demo of its upcoming magical first-person shooter.

Fortnite

The show had a trailer for Fortenite’s latest season, which includes Optimus Prime.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Square Enix put out the next trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and said it is coming to PS5 in early 2024 on two discs. It had combat, traversal, and cutscenes.