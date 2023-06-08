Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Revealed at Summer Game Fest 2023

During today’s Summer Game Fest, a Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown trailer was shown off, revealing the latest game in the iconic Ubisoft series.

What is Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown?

Set to release on all platforms on January 18, 2024, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is an action-adventure platformer that takes place “in a mythological Persian world.” The trailer shows off some of the game’s platforming sections and action combat. In the official tweet announcement, Ubisoft promises that more gameplay will be seen at UbiForward on June 12.

“Get a first glimpse of gameplay of the new Prince of Persia The Lost Crown,” reads the video’s description. “Immerse yourself in rich and vibrant environments as you accompany Sargon on his epic journey. Discover the perfect blend of parkour, combat and puzzle-solving that characterizes the Prince of Persia series.”

“Dash into a stylish and thrilling action-adventure platformer set in a mythological Persian world where the boundaries of time and space are yours to manipulate,” says the game’s synopsis. “Play as Sargon and evolve from sword-wielding prodigy to extraordinary legend as you master acrobatic combat and unlock new Time Powers and unique super abilities.”

Check out the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown trailer below: