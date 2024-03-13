Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Permadeath Update Coming Soon

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will be getting an update this month, which will include Permadeath mode, Speedrun mode, and new outfits for Sargon. As well as the upcoming free update, Ubisoft also announced two more free updates and a new story DLC, all of which are planned for release this year.

The first of the three newly revealed Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown updates will be released on March 20. Called the Warrior’s Path update, the free content will include the Permadeath mode mentioned earlier, Speedrun mode, and four new outfits for Sargon. Only one of those outfits has been unveiled so far, although the silhouettes have fans of the game hoping for a couple of Prince of Persia Sands of Time skins.

The free Boss Attack update is currently scheduled for a spring 2024 release. Unsurprisingly, the highlight of this update is a Boss Rush mode, although there will also be new outfits for Sargon once again.

Summer 2024 is when we can expect to see the third of the free updates. The Divine Trials update will have new combat, platform, and puzzle challenges to take on, as well as new amulets, new Sargon outfits, and “more.”

Few details about the new story DLC are forthcoming right now. Ubisoft has promised more details to come “soon.” For now, all we know is that it is due to appear during the later part of the year.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has proven popular with those who have played it, despite its 2.5D side-scrolling Metroidvania gameplay taking a step away from the franchise norm. Those who still haven’t sampled the game can do so through its free demo that’s available on the PlayStation Store right now.