Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Demo Leaked Ahead of The Game Awards

A Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown demo has been leaked ahead of The Game Awards, where its announcement was supposed to be made alongside a new trailer. The demo is due to land ahead of the game’s January release date, giving players a chance to try the game before they buy.

The demo for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will be released on January 11, 2024, according to a trailer that originally leaked on PlayStation Brasil’s Youtube channel. The trailer was made private a little while later but not before being spotted and reposted by Twitter user BossBigBoss73. The full version will be available later today when The Game Awards airs and the show begins at 4:30 PM PST / 7:30 PM EST.

The 2.5D action-adventure platformer took a lot of players by surprise when it was announced during Summer Game Fest and there were many different reactions to the trailer. Despite support from the franchise’s original creator Jordan Mechner, many remain skeptical about the game’s style and the demo is likely a step from Ubisoft to try and assuage those fears. So far, no details have emerged as to how much of the game players will be able to experience within the demo.

With the full game being released on PS5 and PS4 on January 18, this gives players a week to try the game and its metroidvania-style gameplay ahead of time. Those who do decide on a purchase can grab the Warrior Within outfit for Sargon as a pre-order bonus.

There are also two different versions of the game — the standard edition and the Deluxe Edition. The Deluxe Edition includes the Prosperity Bird amulet, the Immortal outfit for Sargon, and a digital adventure guide. It also allows players access to the game three days earlier on January 15.