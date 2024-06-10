Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake Release Date Window Announced

During today’s Ubisoft Forward show, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake got a new release date window. The tease was all too brief, with most of the attention going to fellow franchise games Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and The Rogue Prince of Persia, but it was enough to prove the game is still alive.

Don’t get too excited because the game is still quite far away; Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake won’t be released until 2026. The game’s all-too-brief appearance was a surprise bearing in mind Ubisoft had previously claimed it would not be at the Ubisoft Forward show.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has had an extremely rocky development so far. Originally in the hands of Ubisoft Mumbai and Ubisoft Pune, the game was due to be released in January 2021. Following heavy criticism of the game’s graphics, the game was delayed twice before disappearing from view.

In 2022, the game was handed over to Ubisoft Montreal and rebooted; it was still in the conception stage as of May 2023. At the start of June, Ubisoft Toronto also joined the development team, but the publisher has said not to expect more news this year beyond this.

This year is the 35th anniversary of the Prince of Persia franchise, and it wasn’t the only game to appear at the Ubisoft Forward show. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown showed a brief look at the free The Divine Trials update with combat challenges, revised bosses, puzzle challenges, and new amulets and outfits, all of which are available now. The upcoming Mask of Darkness story DLC also got a September 2024 release date window.