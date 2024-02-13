PS Store Downloads January 2024

Tekken 8 Is Biggest New Release in January 2024 PS Store Downloads

By Rebecca Smith

Tekken 8 is the new release to make the biggest impact in the January 2024 PlayStation Store downloads chart. While it’s not the only new January game to enter the chart for PS5, it’s the only title to break into the top 5, beating The Last of Us Part II Remastered by a significant margin. Meanwhile, not a single new game hit the PS4 charts.

PS5 and PS4 PS Store top downloads in January 2024

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III took the top spot in the PS5 downloads chart in North America, although it only reached third place in Europe. Perpetual best-seller Grand Theft Auto V remains in the top spot in Europe and came second in North America. Tekken 8 is the best-selling new release, coming in at #4 in North America and #5 in Europe.

Other new releases to enter the PS5 sales chart include The Last of Us Part II Remastered at #11 in North America and #10 in Europe, and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown at #19 in North America and #13 in Europe. Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth broke into the North America chart at #14 but missed the Europe chart. Finally, Granblue Fantasy: Relink hit the North America chart at #18 but also missed the Europe chart, something that’s quite an achievement for a game that was only in early access until February 1.

These are the top PlayStation Store downloads for PS5 and PS4 for January 2024:

PS5 US/Canada top downloads

  1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. Madden NFL 24
  4. Tekken 8
  5. NBA 2K24
  6. Baldur’s Gate 3
  7. EA Sports FC 24
  8. Hogwarts Legacy
  9. Gran Turismo 7
  10. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  11. The Last of Us Part II Remastered
  12. Hell Let Loose
  13. UFC 5
  14. Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  15. Mortal Kombat 1
  16. God of War Ragnarok
  17. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
  18. Granblue Fantasy: Relink
  19. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  20. ARK: Survival Ascended

PS5 EU Top Downloads

  1. Grand Theft Auto V
  2. EA Sports FC 24
  3. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
  4. Hogwarts Legacy
  5. Tekken 8
  6. Baldur’s Gate 3
  7. Gran Turismo 7
  8. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  9. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
  10. The Last of Us Part II Remastered
  11. UFC 5
  12. It Takes Two
  13. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  14. NBA 2K24
  15. ARK: Survival Ascended
  16. Cyberpunk 2077
  17. The Crew Motorfest
  18. Elden Ring
  19. Need for Speed Unbound
  20. Assassin’s Creed Mirage

PS4 US/Canada Top Downloads

  1. Minecraft
  2. Red Dead Redemption 2
  3. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
  4. Need for Speed Heat
  5. Batman: Arkham Knight
  6. Grand Theft Auto V
  7. theHunter: Call of the Wild
  8. Mortal Kombat X
  9. EA Sports FC 24
  10. NBA 2K24
  11. A Way Out
  12. Injustice 2
  13. Gang Beasts
  14. Hogwarts Legacy
  15. Overcooked! 2
  16. Call of Duty: Black Ops III
  17. God of War III Remastered
  18. Resident Evil 6
  19. God of War
  20. CarX Drift Racing Online

PS4 EU Top Downloads

  1. EA Sports FC 24
  2. Minecraft
  3. Need for Speed Heat
  4. Red Dead Redemption 2
  5. A Way Out
  6. Grand Theft Auto V
  7. Hogwarts Legacy
  8. Need for Speed Payback
  9. Batman: Arkham Knight
  10. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
  11. theHunter: Call of the Wild
  12. Mortal Kombat X
  13. CarX Drift Racing Online
  14. Battlefield V
  15. Gang Beasts
  16. WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
  17. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
  18. Goat Simulator
  19. Star Wars Battlefront II
  20. Resident Evil 6
