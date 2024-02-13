Tekken 8 Is Biggest New Release in January 2024 PS Store Downloads

Tekken 8 is the new release to make the biggest impact in the January 2024 PlayStation Store downloads chart. While it’s not the only new January game to enter the chart for PS5, it’s the only title to break into the top 5, beating The Last of Us Part II Remastered by a significant margin. Meanwhile, not a single new game hit the PS4 charts.

PS5 and PS4 PS Store top downloads in January 2024

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III took the top spot in the PS5 downloads chart in North America, although it only reached third place in Europe. Perpetual best-seller Grand Theft Auto V remains in the top spot in Europe and came second in North America. Tekken 8 is the best-selling new release, coming in at #4 in North America and #5 in Europe.

Other new releases to enter the PS5 sales chart include The Last of Us Part II Remastered at #11 in North America and #10 in Europe, and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown at #19 in North America and #13 in Europe. Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth broke into the North America chart at #14 but missed the Europe chart. Finally, Granblue Fantasy: Relink hit the North America chart at #18 but also missed the Europe chart, something that’s quite an achievement for a game that was only in early access until February 1.

These are the top PlayStation Store downloads for PS5 and PS4 for January 2024:

PS5 US/Canada top downloads

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Grand Theft Auto V Madden NFL 24 Tekken 8 NBA 2K24 Baldur’s Gate 3 EA Sports FC 24 Hogwarts Legacy Gran Turismo 7 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 The Last of Us Part II Remastered Hell Let Loose UFC 5 Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Mortal Kombat 1 God of War Ragnarok Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Granblue Fantasy: Relink Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown ARK: Survival Ascended

PS5 EU Top Downloads

Grand Theft Auto V EA Sports FC 24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Hogwarts Legacy Tekken 8 Baldur’s Gate 3 Gran Turismo 7 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora The Last of Us Part II Remastered UFC 5 It Takes Two Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown NBA 2K24 ARK: Survival Ascended Cyberpunk 2077 The Crew Motorfest Elden Ring Need for Speed Unbound Assassin’s Creed Mirage

PS4 US/Canada Top Downloads

Minecraft Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Need for Speed Heat Batman: Arkham Knight Grand Theft Auto V theHunter: Call of the Wild Mortal Kombat X EA Sports FC 24 NBA 2K24 A Way Out Injustice 2 Gang Beasts Hogwarts Legacy Overcooked! 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops III God of War III Remastered Resident Evil 6 God of War CarX Drift Racing Online

PS4 EU Top Downloads