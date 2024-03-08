Helldivers 2 Dominates February 2024 PS Store Downloads

Helldivers 2 has dominated the February 2024 PS5 PS Store downloads and has knocked Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III off the top spot. While Arrowhead’s shooter is certainly the biggest new release of the month, it isn’t the only new game to hit either the PS5 or PS4 charts. In fact, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth managed to place highly despite being released on the last day of the month.

PS5 and PS4 PS Store top downloads in February 2024

The top spot in the PS5 downloads chart in North America and Europe went to Helldivers 2, whose sales are vast exceeding Sony’s expectations. The second spot went to Final Fantasy VII Rebirth in both regions, the last major release of the month.

Other new releases to enter the PS5 sales chart include Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League at #3 in North America and #8 in Europe, Skull and Bones at #8 in North America and #7 in Europe, and Persona 3 Reload at #9 in North America and #18 in Europe. Pacific Drive also broke into the North America chart at #17 but missed the Europe chart.

Finally, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered hit the PS5 chart at #13 in North America and #4 in Europe. The game was the only new release to make it into the PS4 chart too, but only in Europe where it hit #9. These are the top PlayStation Store downloads for PS5 and PS4 for February 2024:

PS5 US/Canada top downloads

Helldivers 2 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Madden NFL 24 NBA 2K24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Grand Theft Auto V Skull and Bones Persona 3 Reload EA Sports FC 24 Tekken 8 Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1 Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Baldur’s Gate 3 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Pacific Drive God of War Ragnarok It Takes Two ARK: Survival Ascended

PS5 EU top downloads

Helldivers 2 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth EA Sports FC 24 Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Skull and Bones Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League NBA 2K24 It Takes Two Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1 ARK: Survival Ascended Madden NFL 24 Tekken 8 Hogwarts Legacy Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Need for Speed Unbound Persona 3 Reload Cyberpunk 2077 The Crew Motorfest

PS4 US/Canada Top Downloads

Red Dead Redemption 2 Minecraft Madden NFL 24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III NBA 2K24 Need for Speed Heat Batman: Arkham Knight Grand Theft Auto V Injustice 2 Batman: Return to Arkham Overcooked! 2 theHunter: Call of the Wild Call of Duty: Black Ops III Gang Beasts Mortal Kombat 11 EA Sports FC 24 The Last of Us Remastered God of War A Way Out Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1

PS4 EU Top Downloads