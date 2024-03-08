February 2024 PS Store Downloads

Helldivers 2 Dominates February 2024 PS Store Downloads

By Rebecca Smith

Helldivers 2 has dominated the February 2024 PS5 PS Store downloads and has knocked Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III off the top spot. While Arrowhead’s shooter is certainly the biggest new release of the month, it isn’t the only new game to hit either the PS5 or PS4 charts. In fact, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth managed to place highly despite being released on the last day of the month.

PS5 and PS4 PS Store top downloads in February 2024

The top spot in the PS5 downloads chart in North America and Europe went to Helldivers 2, whose sales are vast exceeding Sony’s expectations. The second spot went to Final Fantasy VII Rebirth in both regions, the last major release of the month.

Other new releases to enter the PS5 sales chart include Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League at #3 in North America and #8 in Europe, Skull and Bones at #8 in North America and #7 in Europe, and Persona 3 Reload at #9 in North America and #18 in Europe. Pacific Drive also broke into the North America chart at #17 but missed the Europe chart.

Finally, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered hit the PS5 chart at #13 in North America and #4 in Europe. The game was the only new release to make it into the PS4 chart too, but only in Europe where it hit #9. These are the top PlayStation Store downloads for PS5 and PS4 for February 2024:

PS5 US/Canada top downloads

  1. Helldivers 2
  2. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  3. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
  4. Madden NFL 24
  5. NBA 2K24
  6. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
  7. Grand Theft Auto V
  8. Skull and Bones
  9. Persona 3 Reload
  10. EA Sports FC 24
  11. Tekken 8
  12. Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1
  13. Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
  14. Baldur’s Gate 3
  15. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  16. Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash
  17. Pacific Drive
  18. God of War Ragnarok
  19. It Takes Two
  20. ARK: Survival Ascended

PS5 EU top downloads

  1. Helldivers 2
  2. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  3. EA Sports FC 24
  4. Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
  5. Grand Theft Auto V
  6. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
  7. Skull and Bones
  8. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
  9. NBA 2K24
  10. It Takes Two
  11. Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1
  12. ARK: Survival Ascended
  13. Madden NFL 24
  14. Tekken 8
  15. Hogwarts Legacy
  16. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  17. Need for Speed Unbound
  18. Persona 3 Reload
  19. Cyberpunk 2077
  20. The Crew Motorfest

PS4 US/Canada Top Downloads

  1. Red Dead Redemption 2
  2. Minecraft
  3. Madden NFL 24
  4. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
  5. NBA 2K24
  6. Need for Speed Heat
  7. Batman: Arkham Knight
  8. Grand Theft Auto V
  9. Injustice 2
  10. Batman: Return to Arkham
  11. Overcooked! 2
  12. theHunter: Call of the Wild
  13. Call of Duty: Black Ops III
  14. Gang Beasts
  15. Mortal Kombat 11
  16. EA Sports FC 24
  17. The Last of Us Remastered
  18. God of War
  19. A Way Out
  20. Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1

PS4 EU Top Downloads

  1. Red Dead Redemption 2
  2. Minecraft
  3. EA Sports FC 24
  4. Need for Speed Heat
  5. A Way Out
  6. Grand Theft Auto V
  7. Batman: Arkham Knight
  8. Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1
  9. Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
  10. Need for Speed Payback
  11. Gang Beasts
  12. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
  13. Unravel 2
  14. Batman: Return to Arkham
  15. The Last of Us Remastered
  16. NBA 2K24
  17. theHunter: Call of the Wild
  18. Star Wars Battlefront II
  19. Overcooked! 2
  20. Wobbly Life
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith

Rebecca is a News Writer for PSLS. After spending over 25 years gaming, she's accumulated quite a collection. Just don't ask her about the size of that backlog.

Share article

TRENDING

Related