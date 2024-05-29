Stellar Blade Tops US Sales Chart, Already One of 2024’s Best-Sellers

Stellar Blade has unquestionably been a success for developer Shift Up and publisher Sony. According to market analysts, the action-adventure game is now one of the year’s best-selling games.

Stellar Blade was April’s best-selling game

“Stellar Blade debuted as the best-selling premium game of April and the #16 best-selling game of 2024 year-to-date,” said Mat Piscatella from data analytics company Circana. “Stellar Blade was the only new release in April to rank among the month’s top 20 best-selling premium video games.” Shift Up released the action-adventure game as a PlayStation 5 exclusive on April 26.

Stellar Blade debuted as the best-selling premium game of April, and the #16 best-selling game of 2024 year-to-date. Stellar Blade was the only new release in April to rank among the month’s top 20 best-selling premium video games. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) May 29, 2024

Helldivers 2, another Sony-published title, retained its position as the month’s second-best-selling game. Meanwhile, Call of Duty Modern Warfare III rose from 4th to 3rd, with Sea of Thieves and Fallout 4 jumping from #55 and #87 to #4 and #5. Sea of Thieves PS5 port launched on April 30, explaining its sudden jump in popularity. Meanwhile, Fallout 4’s revival can be attributed to the success of the recent Amazon Prime show.

April 2024 Top 20 Best-Selling Premium Games – U.S. (Dollar Sales, Physical and Digital from digital data sharing publishers, excludes add-on content) pic.twitter.com/fTWBm2ACXT — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) May 29, 2024

MLB The Show 24 dropped from 3rd to 6th, with Dragon’s Dogma 2 dropping from #1 to #7. It’s followed by Fallout 76, which also rode the Amazon bump all the way from #159 up to #8. Finally, Hogwarts Legacy rose slightly from #10 to #9, with EA Sports FC 24 rising from #12 to #10. Other notable changes include Rise of the Ronin falling from #5 to #11 and Princess Peach Showtime dropping from #6 to #15.