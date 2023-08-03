PS5 Sales Dominate US Retail as Xbox Series X|S and Switch Decline

PS5 hardware sales are consistently on the rise in the United States, offsetting the declines in hardware spending on both the Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. According to Circana, PS5 is experiencing a double-digit percentage growth in spending.

PS5 unit and dollar sales leading US hardware market in 2023

Circana’s Mat Piscatella revealed that PS5 remains 2023’s market leader in the U.S. both in terms of unit and dollar sales. Consumer spending on PlayStation hardware reached its highest total for a June month since 2008, and unit sales were highest ever for a June month since 2010.

PlayStation also dominated the market for accessories. Spending on accessories increased by 14% in June (year-on-year), totaling $214 million. The best-selling accessories for the month were DualSense and DualSense Edge. The pricier DualSense Edge is the best-selling accessory of 2023 at U.S. retail thus far.

Video game hardware spending increased 22% vs YA, to $454M. This is the highest video game hardware spend for a June month since the $617M reached in June 2008. Double-digit percentage growth in PlayStation 5 spending offset declines in spending on Xbox Series and Switch. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) August 2, 2023

On the software side, Diablo 4 reigned supreme followed by PS5 exclusive Final Fantasy 16. Street Fighter 6 rounded up the top three. Piscatella wrote that the Capcom fighter saw more than double the launch sales of its predecessor and enjoyed the “highest launch month dollar sales for a head-to-head fighting game since the April 2019 launch of Mortal Kombat 11.”