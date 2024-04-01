PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning April 1, 2024

The list of new PS5 and PS4 games due to be released during the week beginning April 1, 2024, is much shorter than last week and is devoid of AAA and AA titles. Today is April Fool’s Day and this is the only reason that I can think of for developers avoiding this week to release their games. Nevertheless, Turbo Golf Racing and Freedom Planet 2 prove to be the highlights of the week.

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of April 1 to 7, 2024.

PS5 Games

Cazzarion: Gunslinger (April 1)

Drift Streets Japan (April 1)

Saviorless (April 2)

Flightpath: Adventures in Venaris (April 4)

Freedom Planet 2 (April 4)

Knowledge Keeper (April 4)

Rubber Hose Rampage (April 4)

Turbo Golf Racing (April 4)

Dreamland Solitaire: Dark Prophecy (April 5)

Life of Slime (April 5)

Withering Rooms (April 5)

PS4 Games

Drift Streets Japan (April 1)

Flightpath: Adventures in Venaris (April 4)

Freedom Planet 2 (April 4)

Knowledge Keeper (April 4)

Rubber Hose Rampage (April 4)

Dreamland Solitaire: Dark Prophecy (April 5)

Life of Slime (April 5)

A total of 11 games are coming to PS5 this week, while PS4 players get a slightly shorter list of 7 titles. Hugecalf Studios’ combination of racing and golf is likely to be the biggest release of the week as Turbo Golf Racing makes its debut on PlayStation consoles and leaves early access on other platforms.

On the same day, GalaxyTrail’s fast-paced platformer Freedom Planet 2 tasks players with defending the animal citizens of the world of Avalice from the threat of the water dragon Merga. Elsewhere, there is shoot ’em up Flightpath: Adventures in Venaris, 2D fantasy action-platformer Saviorless, and 2.5D horror RPG Withering Rooms.