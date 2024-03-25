PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning March 25, 2024

The list of new PS5 and PS4 games due to be released during the week doesn’t include many big hitters, but there’s still a nice range of genres to please everyone. The highlights of the week include the latest South Park game and the console release of Planet Zoo.

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of March 25 to 31, 2024.

PS5 Games

Clown Art (March 25)

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles (March 26)

Last Case of Benedict Fox: Definitive Edition (March 26)

Planet Zoo: Console Edition (March 26)

Prison Architect 2 (March 26)

South Park: Snow Day! (March 26)

3D Arcade Fishing (March 27)

Terra Memoria (March 27)

Ario (March 28)

Felix the Cat (March 28)

Fortress S (March 28)

The Master’s Pupil (March 28)

One Last Breath (March 28)

Open Roads (March 28)

OTXO (March 28)

7 Days Heroes (March 29)

Forest Farm (March 29)

House (March 29)

OVRDARK: a Do Not Open story (March 29)

Re:Touring (March 29)

Sticks Aim Trainer (March 29)

Kitten Island (March 31)

PS4 Games

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles (March 26)

Grandia HD Collection (March 26)

Felix the Cat (March 28)

Motesolo: No Girlfriend Since Birth (March 28)

One Last Breath (March 28)

Open Roads (March 28)

OTXO (March 28)

House (March 29)

Re:Touring (March 29)

Kitten Island (March 31)

A total of 22 games are coming to PS5 this week, while PS4 players get a much shorter list of 10 titles. Co-op multiplayer game South Park: Snow Day! sees Cartman, Stan, Kyle, and Kenny take on other schoolkids in a bid to save the world during a snow day. Alternatively, build a world for wildlife in Planet Zoo: Console Edition; those who get their pre-orders in before tomorrow will get the Thomson’s Gazelle, Pygmy Hippopotamus and Komodo Dragon at launch.

Grandia HD Collection will be making its way to PS4, although it will also be playable on PS5 through backwards compatibility. There are also the modern day re-releases of the NES and Game Boy versions of Felix The Cat, now with save game and rewind functionality.

If none of the above games take your interest, action-MOBA game Predecessor enters open beta on March 28. PvPvE Extraction Shooter SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada will also enter closed beta on the same day, although signups to take part in this are already closed.