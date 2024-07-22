PS5 Pro Upgrade Reportedly Found in No Man’s Sky Update Files

References to a potential PS5 Pro upgrade for No Man’s Sky were found by dataminers in the game’s latest update. The update, which overhauls No Man’s Sky’s universe, comes with graphics presets for “Trinity,” which was previously leaked as the internal code name for the PS5 Pro.

The aforementioned graphics preset were shared on X by modder @bomber_that, and can be seen below:

#NoMansSkySpoilers Graphics Preset Options for "Trinity", the apparent internal codename for the PS5 Pro. Standard PS5 Graphics Preset for comparison. pic.twitter.com/yY4eBQSbNV — ThatBomberBoi (@bomber_that) July 20, 2024

There isn’t a huge difference between standard PS5 and Trinity presets, but this is unlikely to be the final update. Besides, No Man’s Sky isn’t exactly a graphically intensive game considering that it originally released on the PS4, so there isn’t much to go by here in terms of all the improvements that players can expect.

While we can’t comment on the authenticity of this tweet, we don’t have any reason to doubt it either. This discovery seems to allign with what we’ve heard from The Verge before i.e. Sony expects developers to begin submitting PS5 Pro compatible games for certification and PS5 Pro updates by August 2024.

Speculation has been making rounds that the PS5 Pro will release sometime in 2025, but insider Tom Henderson claims that there’s no evidence of a delay out of 2024 at present.