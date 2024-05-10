Stellar Blade Beats Sea of Thieves in PSN US Chart, Tops Disc Sales in Japan

Sony and Shift Up have yet to reveal Stellar Blade launch sales, but the game was Japan’s best-selling new disc release for a fortnight ending May 5. Additionally, Stellar Blade beat Microsoft’s Sea of Thieves to settle for the second most downloaded game in PlayStation Store’s U.S. chart.

Stellar Blade digital sales couldn’t beat Sea of Thieves in Europe

The Japanese sales chart comes to us courtesy of Famitsu (via Gematsu). During the period starting April 22 and ending May 5, Stellar Blade shifted 67,131 copies at retail — not bad for Shift Up’s PS5 debut. That said, Famitsu’s report confirms that Stellar Blade’s physical copies selling out in Japan had more to do with a short supply rather than gangbusters sales.

As for the PS download charts, Sony revealed that Helldivers 2 still reigns supreme in North America, where it held on to the top spot in the digital chart. Stellar Blade debuted in second position and Sea of Thieves settled for the third spot.

European players didn’t seem too keen to download Stellar Blade, though. Sea of Thieves topped PS Store chart in the region, followed by GTA V and Helldivers 2. Stellar Blade settled for fourth position.