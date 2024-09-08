Astro Bot DLC May Add Stellar Blade, Assassin’s Creed, and More

Players have been discovering potential references to unannounced Astro Bot DLC over the game’s launch weekend. Hawk-eyed users noticed that Astro Bot’s credits contain copyright notices for all the games that made an appreance during the campaign, but some of the games and studios Sony gave a shoutout to are currently absent.

Potential Astro Bot DLC leak points to a number of big crossovers

As collated by Reddit user Goldenboss6, here are the games that were mentioned in Astro Bot’s credits but weren’t featured in the base campaign:

Stellar Blade

Assassin’s Creed

Rise of the Ronin

Worms

Rayman

Beyond Good & Evil

Croc: Legend of the Gobbos

Interestingly, Astro Bot’s concept art also contains characters that aren’t currently in the game. As pointed out by VGC, the art shows Sweet Tooth (Twisted Metal) and Fat Princess bots.

Noticeably absent from all the leaks and lists are Square Enix franchises that are a significant part of PlayStation’s history. Players picked up on this almost instantly, but your guess is as good as ours on this one.

Team Asobi previously said that it’ll release free Astro Bot DLC, which will include speedruns, challenge missions, and more. Further details will be shared in due course.