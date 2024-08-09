PlayStation Seeing High Engagement Despite Lack of ‘Tentpole’ Games, Says Sony

Sony has revealed that PlayStation saw high user engagement in the first quarter of FY2024 despite a lack of “tentpole” PS5 exclusives during the time period. The last big blockbuster Sony released was Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man 2 in October 2023, but the company did publish some well-received console exclusives this year, like Helldivers 2.

Sony pledges continuous ‘hit’ PS5 exclusives from PlayStation Studios

Announcing its first quarter financial results for FY2024 this week, Sony told investors in an earnings call that user engagement remained high during the period due to “an expanding PS5 installed base and contributions from solid franchise software titles.”

PlayStation recorded 116 million monthly active users in June (including PC), which is its “highest number ever recorded” for the month. Besides an increasing PS5 base, user engagement was boosted by Helldivers 2 and Ghost of Tsushima’s PC release. Rise of the Ronin and Stellar Blade saw robust sales as well.

As reported yesterday, Sony is revising development schedules and optimizing its development processes in order to “consistently and continuously release hit titles.” The company is also prioritizing increasing user engagement and installed base to “establish a stable earnings base.”

There are no tentpole games coming in 2024, but do expect to see the likes of Concord, Astro Bot, and Lego Horizon Adventures.