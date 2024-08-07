PS Plus Doing Great for Sony as PS5 Sales Slow Down

Sony Group has announced strong Q1 FY2024 results for its gaming business, with PS Plus leading the charge in network services as PS5 sales slow down. The console has now sold 61.8 million units worldwide since its launch in 2020.

PS5 sales slow down amid a quiet release schedule, but PS Plus stays strong

Sony Interactive Entertainment reported a 12% year-on-year increase in sales and a 33% year-on-year increase in operating income during the first quarter of FY2024. The company attributed this to a positive impact of foreign exchange rates, “sales from network services, mainly PlayStation Plus,” and an increase in sales of first-party games.

Worth noting that Sony considers Helldivers 2 a first-party game, according to the official earnings document it released earlier today. The game, which has crossed 12 million units sold on the PS5 and PC, boosted first-party sales in the first quarter along with Ghost of Tsushima‘s stellar PC performance.

Sony’s first-party is going through a relatively quiet period at the moment. That’s set to change with Astro Bot and Concord, but how well those games perform remains to be seen since they aren’t exactly the first-party blockbusters that players have become accustomed to.

Concord will release on August 23, followed by Astro Bot on September 6.