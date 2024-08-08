PlayStation Studios Aiming to ‘Continuously Release Hit Titles,’ Says Sony

Sony Group has said that PlayStation Studios are aiming to “consistently and continuously” release hit games. To achieve this, Sony Interactive Entertainment is making an effort to refine its development processes and release schedules.

PlayStation Studios developing games under a new management structure

Having previously acknowledged that PlayStation Studios are struggling with maintaining sustainable profit margins despite releasing best-selling games, Sony announced that it was restructuring the PlayStation division. As part of the process, more than 900 roles were eliminated and a new management structure was implemented under joint CEOs Hermen Hulst and Hideaki Nishino.

Announcing its first quarter financial results for FY2024 yesterday, Sony told investors in an earnings call that “the Studio Business Group is strengthening its development schedule management and optimizing development projects in order to consistently and continuously release hit titles.”

Meanwhile, Sony’s Platform Business Group will focus on “maintaining and expanding” the number of active PlayStation users while strengthening user engagement. The goal is to “establish a stable earnings base” as a matter of priority.

PlayStation did not release any major first-party blockbusters this year, but did publish quite a few console exclusives. Three smaller first-party games are scheduled for fall 2024: Concord, Astro Bot, and Lego Horizon Adventures.