Shadow of the Erdtree Couldn’t Beat GTA V in PS Store Download Charts

Sony shared June’s PS Store download charts on Tuesday. Elden Ring did well among PS5 games, with Shadow of the Erdtree putting it back within reach of the top spot on PS5. However, it couldn’t quite dethrone Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto V, whose Bottom Dollar Bounties expansion released the same month.

Which games did best on the PS Store download charts?

To be clear, Elden Ring coming in second is in no way a sign of Shadow of the Erdtree failing. The DLC sold 5 million units, and the game saw a massive spike in players after the DLC release. It’s also not every day that a two-year-old, primarily single-player game, starts climbing the charts again. While GTA V is significantly older, its Online mode allows Rockstar’s game to take advantage of live-service longevity. The PS Store download charts provided by Sony also don’t specify whether it is only counting new purchases or including reinstallations.

GTA V and Elden Ring topped the PS5 charts in North America and Europe. Meanwhile, Minecraft and Red Dead Redemption 2 came in first and second in both regions. Beat Saber was the most downloaded PS VR2 game, with second place going to Among Us VR in North America and Arizona Sunshine 2 in Europe.

The PS VR1’s top games in North America were Astro Bot Rescue Mission and The Walking Dead Onslaught. Meanwhile, Europe’s top spots went to Sniper Elite VR and Astro Bot Rescue Mission in Europe.

Finally, MultiVersus was the top free game in both markets. Second place on the free-to-play PS Store download charts is Roblox in North America and Fortnite in Europe.