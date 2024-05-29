PS Store ‘Days of Play’ 2024 Sale Now Live, Here Are All the Deals

The PS Store sale that’s part of Sony’s Days of Play 2024 celebrations is now live, bringing discounts on thousands of titles. Highlights include Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, both of which are 25% off.

Full list of games, bundles, and add-ons included in PS Store Days of Play 2024 sale

The PS Store sale will end on June 12. Complete list of discounted titles is as follows: