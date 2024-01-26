Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake News Possibly Coming Soon as Trophies Reappear

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has received a peculiar update, leading to speculations that we’ll receive news on the long-delayed title soon. The update comes from PSNProfiles, which scrapes the PSN backend for trophy information. The remake’s trophy list has reappeared three years after it first surfaced.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake was originally scheduled to release in 2021

Announced in September 2020, The Sands of Time Remake was originally set for release in January 2021, but continued to be delayed over the years before going on an indefinite hiatus. The game’s trophy list first appeared online in March 2021, leaving fans disappointed when the delay was announced.

Ubisoft went through a period of troubles, following which rumors emerged that The Sands of Time Remake was mishandled and eventually canceled. However, in November 2022, Ubisoft dismissed the cancellation rumor, reassuring fans that its Montreal office is still hard at work.

“At the moment, a new release date has not been set, we will provide new information on that front when we are ready,” Ubisoft said at the time. “Since the game currently does not have a release date, existing pre-orders have been cancelled and refunded where applicable.”