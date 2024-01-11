Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Demo Available Today

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will receive a demo today, January 11, according to a listing found on PlayStation Network‘s backend. Ubisoft hasn’t officially announced the demo so it’s unclear if it’ll be a limited-time release or not.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown demo unlock times

The listing was found by Twitter user PlayStation Game Size, known for scraping Sony’s servers for game information. According to them, the demo will unlock at 9 a.m. PST / 12 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. UTC.

Since the listing hasn’t gone live on the PS Store yet, we don’t know what the demo will entail. According to PlayStation Game Size, progress will not carry over to the full game but they haven’t provided any evidence of this claim, so take that with a grain of salt until the listing becomes available.

The Lost Crown will certainly benefit from a demo. Following its reveal, fans expressed skepticism due to its 2.5D side-scrolling action-adventure metroidvania direction. Series creator Jordan Mechner voiced his support for the game, but experiencing the action via a demo will go a long way.

As recently announced, The Lost Crown will support 4K and up to 120 fps on the PS5, 4K at 60 fps on the PS4 Pro, and 1080p and 60 fps on the base PS4.