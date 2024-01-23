The Last of Us II Remastered Beats Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown on UK Sales Chart

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and The Last of Us II Remastered came out last week, on the 18th and 19th. Both games rapidly climbed the weekly UK sales chart, but the remastered TLOU sequel edged out the Ubisoft game.

As Push Square reported, Neither title landed the top two spots, losing to Hogwarts Legacy and EA Sports FC 24. Both games were released last year and were the UK’s biggest games in 2023. Still, it’s worth considering that The Last of Us II Remastered is a PS5 exclusive re-release. Debuting #3 in the UK is, therefore, perfectly respectable. Note that this only looks at physical sales for the week ending January 20th.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown came in fourth, followed by Mortal Kombat 1, slipping from Third to Fifth. Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 followed in sixth and seventh place, respectively. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate fell from fourth to eighth place. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga rose from 34th to ninth place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe came 10th.

As the name implies, The Last of Us II Remastered is a PS5 update of Naughty Dog’s 2020 game. It features faster loading times, improved graphics, DualSence integration, developer commentary, restored cut content, a banjo minigame, and more.

Meanwhile, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is a 2.5D Metroidvania spinoff of Ubisoft’s action RPG series. A soft prequel to the main series, the game follows a warrior named Sargon on his quest to rescue the kidnapped Prince Ghassan. It’s also the first new Price of Persia game since The Forgotten Sands in 2010.