The Last of Us 2 Remastered Director Doesn’t Understand Why Remasters Evoke Backlash

Naughty Dog veteran Matthew Gallant has addressed the polarizing response to The Last of Us remasters, stating that he doesn’t understand why the idea of a remaster evokes backlash from a portion of the gaming community. Gallant directed both 2022’s The Last of Us Part 1 and the upcoming The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.

The Last of Us remasters have an audience, says director

During an interview with Video Games Chronicle, Gallant was quizzed about some of the negative reactions to the remasters — particularly towards TLOU2 — in response to which he said that the upcoming game is the “best way to play” Part 2, and that there is an audience for these new releases.

“I don’t understand some of the consternation about what The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered offers,” Gallant said. “If you’re a new PlayStation owner and new to the franchise we want to get you the best experience with all the hardware features on a PS5 native version of the game. My sense is there’s an audience for this for whom the idea of a PS5 version is thrilling.”

Gallant does understand that the remasters aren’t for everyone, though, and he’s “fine” with that.