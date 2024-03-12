Report: The Last of Us 2 Remastered PC Announcement Coming Soon

Rumor has it that The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered will be the next Sony first-party game to land on PC, and an announcement to that effect will come as soon as next month. However, an exact date for the announcement and a release window for the PC port are not known at present.

There will be long gap between The Last of Us 2 Remastered PC announcement and release, insider says

Twitter user Silknigth — who’s quickly garnered a reputation for their accurate leaks — claims that although TLOU2 Remastered will be announced for PC next month, there will be a relatively long gap between its announcement and release. Nixxes Software — the studio dedicated to porting Sony’s games to PC — is currently busy working on bringing Sucker Punch Productions’ Ghost of Tsushima to Steam.

Sony's upcoming PC game is The Last Of Us Part 2 Remastered. Its announcement is expected next month, although the exact date is unknown. There will be a longer-than-usual period between the announcement date and the release day.#TheLastofUs — Silknigth (@Silknigth) March 11, 2024

TLOU2 Remastered’s PC release was only a question of “when.” Sony has made it clear that it’ll bring more of its first-party games to PC following their console launches. In case of multiplayer games, the company is experimenting with day-and-date launches as seen in the case of Helldivers 2. However, day-and-date releases for single-player games still doesn’t seem to be on the menu.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is also due to launch on PC but Sony has yet to officially confirm this.