The Last of Us 2 Remastered Gets New Update

Naughty Dog rolled out The Last Of Us Part 2’s update 1.1.2 on Friday. The update isn’t quite as substantial as the last two patches, but it fixes various known issues.

Patch 1.1.2’s gameplay fixes include resolving a bug that prevented The Last of Us 2 players from performing a melee attack during the final combat encounter. It also resolved some issues with the roguelike No Return mode. Specifically, it fixes Clickers getting stuck on certain maps and another issue where Trade Posts would only sell three items.

The update also fixes location, UI, TTS errors, and several other minor problems. These include an issue where some players’ Trophies didn’t transfer over from the PS4 version of The Last of Us 2.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered’s full 1.1.2 patch notes are as follows:

Gameplay

Fixed issue where player could become unable to melee during the game’s final combat encounter

[No Return] Fixed an issue where the Trading Post would sometimes only offer 3 options for purchase

[No Return] Fixed an issue where Clickers could become stuck on the environment in certain maps

General

Fixed an issue with PS4 save data imports where some trophies that were previously earned would not unlock after import

Fixed an animation issue that could occur when player was attacked while entering a workbench

Fixed an issue where Abby’s bonus skins would cause weapons to appear incorrectly during certain in-game cutscenes

Multiple minor UI fixes throughout game

Multiple minor audio fixes throughout game

Localization

Various minor localization fixes throughout the game

Accessibility

[No Return] Fixed an issue that prevented Text-to-Speech option from correctly reading out Leaderboard placement

Naughty Dog launched The Last of Us 2 Remastered in January. Some fans were initially skeptical that a game released in 2020 needs a remaster so soon. However, features like No Return show that the remaster had more to offer than graphical improvements.