Helldivers 2 Not Being on Xbox Doesn’t Help Anyone, Says Phil Spencer

Helldivers 2‘s PS5 exclusivity seems to bother Xbox boss Phil Spencer, if his recent statements are anything to go by. In a recent interview following yesterday’s highly anticipated business podcast, Spencer addressed multiplatform game releases and suggested that Helldivers 2 would have benefitted from an Xbox release as well.

Helldivers 2 is a “great” game but lack of Xbox version benefits no one, says Spencer

Speaking to Stephen Totilo’s Game File (paywalled), Spencer said that Xbox’s decision to release four of its games on rival platforms isn’t meant to be some kind of a “bartering” system. While he would welcome PlayStation and Nintendo games on Xbox platforms, Spencer says he doesn’t expect other companies to follow suit. That said, he believes the surprise hit Helldivers 2 should have had a bigger audience.

When I look at a game like Helldivers 2 — and it’s a great game, kudos to the team shipping on PC and PlayStation — I’m not exactly sure who it helps in the industry by not being on Xbox,” Spencer said. “But I get it. There’s a legacy in console gaming that we’re going to benefit by shipping games and not putting them on other places. We do the same thing.”

Sony launched Helldivers 2 on PS5 and PC simultaneously.