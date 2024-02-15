Xbox to Bring 4 Games to PlayStation But Not Starfield or Indiana Jones

Xbox CEO Phil Spencer has confirmed that four of their first-party games will be coming to PlayStation and Nintendo platforms, but that those games will not include Starfield or Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Spencer did not confirm the names of the four games, but he did say they would “make sense” when players learned about them.

The four Xbox games are over a year old

Spencer refused to confirm the names of the games because “the teams that are building these games have announce plans that are not too far away”. However, he did reveal the criteria for the selection of these games — and all of them are over a year old.

Two of the games are community-driven games that are the first iterations of a franchise that have reached their full potential on Xbox and PC. As Xbox wants to continue investing in the franchise, it is bringing them to new platforms to bring new players into those communities. According to The Verge, sources familiar with Microsoft’s plans have said these games are Sea of Thieves and Grounded.

The other two games are smaller games that were “never really meant to be built as platform exclusives” but they were games that the developers really wanted to build regardless. These have also reached their full potential on Xbox. The aforementioned sources told The Verge that these games are Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment.

Spencer is adamant that these plans will “not damage Xbox” and that they can grow their business by using what other platforms have to their benefit. He was also adamant that there are no plans to bring other games to PlayStation beyond this for now, so “please don’t take it as some signal that everything is coming, it’s not.” If these plans prove successful, though, never say never.

Finally, Xbox Gaming Content and Studios president Matt Booty confirmed that “Game Pass will only be available on Xbox” consoles. Those using that service to play new first-party games on day one will still only be able to do so on Xbox and PC.