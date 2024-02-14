Rare Seemingly Teases Sea of Thieves PlayStation Release

All of the Xbox multiplatform games rumors are set to be put to rest tomorrow, but that hasn’t stopped Rare from seemingly teasing a multiplatform release for Sea of Thieves today. A random tweet on the official Sea of Thieves X (formerly Twitter) account talked about rowboats in several different colors, more specifically red, green, blue, and white.

Rowboats are red,

And sometimes they're blue,

Other times they're green,

Occasionally they can be white…



Wait, where were we going with this? — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) February 14, 2024

Sea of Thieves may come to Nintendo Switch too

Red, green, blue, and white are the colors used to represent the console giants, although white is sometimes also used for Steam. Seeing as Sea of Thieves is already on Xbox (green) and Steam, this has led many to believe the tweet is teasing the game coming to PlayStation (blue) and Nintendo (red) consoles.

Rare did follow up with another tweet a couple of hours later, trying to disguise the first as an innocent Valentine’s Day message. They wished players a “Happy #ValentinesDay, Pirates, however you’re spending it” before confirming their favorite color Rowboat is purple.

The tweet is the closest we’ve gotten to any confirmation of the multiple rumors that Microsoft’s first-party games would be coming to rival platforms in a bid to increase the publisher’s revenue from its games. Xbox CEO Phil Spencer, Xbox President Sarah Bond, and Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty will be taking part in a special edition of the Official Xbox Podcast tomorrow, February 15, to share updates on the Xbox business where we’ll finally find out exactly what is going on. Several fans are also hoping the tweet references a surprise Nintendo Direct this week, although this one is less likely to happen.

Sea of Thieves was one of the first games rumored to be making the jump to PlayStation consoles alongside Hi-Fi Rush. Later reports also mentioned games like Pentiment, Gears of War, Starfield, and Halo.