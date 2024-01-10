Sea of Thieves PS5 Rumor Corroborated by More Reliable Sources

Following a recent report that a PS5 version of Sea of Thieves is in the works, known journalist Stephen Totilo has confirmed that Microsoft did indeed consider bringing the game to PlayStation. The Xbox maker was reportedly planning to bring Rare’s multiplayer hit to rival platforms in early 2024.

Is Sea of Thieves PS5 version actually in the works?

Totilo says that he has been unable to verify if Sea of Thieves on PS5 is still in Microsoft’s plans, and his request for a statement from the company has understandably been declined. Totilo is well-respected and well-connected, so while we expressed doubts over the original report, we’re inclined to believe this one. However, there’s a possibility that Microsoft dropped its plans, so we’d advise keeping expectations in check.

Interestingly, Microsoft CFO Tim Stuart said back in November that Microsoft’s ultimate goal is to “bring our first-party experiences, our subscription services to every screen that can play games” including “what we would have thought of as competitors in the past like PlayStation and Nintendo.” Stuart called this “a bit of a change in strategy” for Microsoft.

Is it possible that Stuart spoke too soon? We expect to find that out soon.