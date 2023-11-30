Microsoft Still Wants to Bring Game Pass to PlayStation

Microsoft has once again expressed its desire to bring Xbox Game Pass to more platforms, including rival PlayStation. The company previously alleged that Sony “blocked” Game Pass on its platforms, indicating that it did make an attempt to bring its subscription service to PlayStation.

Why Microsoft wants Xbox Game Pass on “every screen” including PlayStation

Microsoft CFO Tim Stuart said at the recent Wells Fargo TMT Summit (via GameSpot) that Game Pass is a “high margin” business for Xbox, and the “mission is to bring our first-party experiences, our subscription services to every screen that can play games.” “That means smart TVs, that means mobile devices, that means what we would have thought of as competitors in the past like PlayStation and Nintendo,” he added.

Stuart termed this “a bit of a change in strategy” but added that he’s not announcing anything — merely explaining that Xbox wants to pivot to a high-margin business with its games and services on a wide number of platforms. Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is part of that effort.

It’s highly unlikely that Sony will allow Xbox Game Pass on PlayStation platforms in the near future, considering it’s making bank with PlayStation Plus, but never say never.