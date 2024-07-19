Helldivers 2 Xbox Page Has Fans Excited But Don’t Get Your Hopes Up

A recently-discovered Helldivers 2 Xbox page has resulted in rumors that the game is headed to Game Pass, but we’re here to tell you that hell will freeze over before Sony puts its IP on Microsoft’s subscription service. That said, rumors have been swirling for a while that Sony is at least considering releasing the game on Xbox Series X|S.

Why does Microsoft have a Helldivers 2 Xbox page?

The aforementioned rumors have largely been spread by Xbox influencers and fan accounts. For some bizarre reason, the official Xbox news site — Xbox Wire — has a blank page with Helldivers 2 tag in the URL, leading to fans speculations that the game is headed to the Series X|S.

But as pointed out by X user billbil-kun, Xbox Wire creating tags for games that aren’t on Microsoft’s console is nothing new. The website also has a blank page for Uncharted.

The Helldivers 2 tag was apparently created in February this year, when the game released on the PS5 and PC.

For those who want more details, Helldivers 2 tag was created on February 22nd, 2024 — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) July 16, 2024

Now, it’s not outside the realm of possibility for Sony to release a multiplayer game on Xbox eventually, but there’s currently no indication that the company has any plans to do that. Sorry, folks!