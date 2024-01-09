Sea of Thieves PS5 Version Also Rumored After Hi-Fi Rush

Following yesterday’s reports that Hi-Fi Rush is potentially headed to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, an insider has claimed to have heard that it’s Rare’s Sea of Thieves that will release on the PS5. Reports have cropped up that Microsoft is re-evaluating its strategy, opting to release some Xbox exclusives from its catalog on rival platforms.

Is the PS5 getting Sea of Thieves and/or Hi-Fi Rush, or neither?

Yesterday’s speculation of a Hi-Fi Rush PS5 release originally seemed to be an educated guess than a confirmation as several credible outlets and insiders claimed that a critically-acclaimed Xbox game considered “GOTY material” was headed to a “rival” platform. But then, a ResetEra user with a good track record specifically alluded to a Hi-Fi Rush Nintendo Switch release.

Now, journalist and insider Jeff Grubb has claimed that it’s likely Sea of Thieves that Microsoft is planning to release on Switch and PlayStation, according to what he’s heard. “When I first started hearing these rumors, I was like, ‘Oh this is probably about Sea of Thieves, because I’ve heard that could come to Switch and PlayStation,'” Grubb said on his Game Mess Mornings GiantBomb podcast.

Grubb has a bit of a shaky track record when it comes to leaks but it does sound like Microsoft is cooking something.