Hi-Fi Rush PS5 Version Possibly Coming, Speculation Suggests

Rumor has it that Microsoft is bringing one of its critically-acclaimed games to a rival platform, giving birth speculations that Hi-Fi Rush is headed to the PS5. The rumor was sparked by known insider and YouTuber Nate the Hate, and partially corroborated by folks over at Windows Central.

Hi-Fi Rush on Nintendo Switch seems to be a lock, PS5 possibility up in the air

In his podcast, Nate the Hate mentioned that a “critically-acclaimed” Microsoft game will release on a “competitor” platform in 2024, and this specific game was referred to as a “GOTY contender” when it released. Hi-Fi Rush fits this description. Over on ResetEra, user lolilolailo — who previously shared accurate information pertaining to Persona and Atlus games on Xbox — alluded that a Nintendo Switch version of Hi-Fi Rush is happening.

Why do some fans think a PS5 version is also coming? Well, it depends on who one considers a “rival” or “competitor” to Xbox. Microsoft does consider Switch a competitor, but PS5 is its archrival.

As fans debated the rumor all weekend, Windows Central published a report claiming that its sources have corrboroated that Microsoft is indeed planning to bring some exclusive games from its catalog to other platforms — something Xbox boss Phil Spencer also alluded to in the past.