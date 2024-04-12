The Sea of Thieves Beta Is Now Open on PS5

PS5 players who pre-ordered Sea of Thieves can now access the Sea of Thieves beta ahead of the full release at the end of the month.

Sea of Thieves beta sails in

The Sea of Thieves beta will run until 9 AM UTC on April 15, 2024 and is open to anyone who pre-ordered any version of the game for PS5.

All beta participants can earn Renown, currency, and cosmetic rewards from the Season 11 seasonal progression track. This will also be carried over to the full game when it releases on April 30, 2024.

As a bonus, beta players can receive 10 Renown levels that go toward their Season 12 progression.

The beta is already proving popular, with the Sea of Thieves social media account warning of longer wait times due to the sheer number of new players.

trophies are not currently supported in the Sea of Thieves beta, but progress towards them will be counted when players play the full game.

When everyone is free to sail the seas of thieves, monsters, and more, it’ll be alongside other console and PC players. Let’s hope there are no warring factions born of this, eh?

Sea of Thieves is the latest Microsoft-owned title to rock up on other consoles after Pentiment and Hi-Fi Rush. Survival game Grounded is also set to make the jump next week with a pS4 & PS5 release on April 16, 2024.