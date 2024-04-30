PlayStation Store Update Worldwide April 30, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
April s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
- Immortals of Aveum (PS5)
- Minecraft Legends (PS4, PS5)
- Skul: The Hero Slayer (PS4)
PS4 & PS5 Games
- Adventure Bar Story
- Another Crab’s Treasure
- Aquarist
- Arcade Archives NUMAN ATHLETICS
- BALLS BOMBS
- BAROLL
- CAST N
- Cazzarion: Forest Defense
- Chimp Quest: Spirit Isle
- Class of Heroes 2G: Remaster Edition
- Class of Heroes: Anniversary Edition
- Cybercube PS4 & PS5
- Dash & Roll
- Detail Detective
- Escape the Glitch 2: Backrooms
- FRONT MISSION 2: Remake
- GARDEN PATROL
- Gordian Quest
- Gray Dawn
- Hidden Cats in New York
- Horrific Xanatorium
- Insurmountable
- Library Of Ruina
- MEGATON MUSASHI W: WIRED
- Minefields
- Paint by Pixel 2
- PuzzMiX
- Rainbow Cotton PS4 & PS5
- The Ramsey
- Ratyrinth
- S.O.L Search of Light
- SaGa Emerald Beyond
- SAND LAND
- Sea of Thieves
- Secret Agent : Cold War Espionage
- Stellar Blade™
- Tales from Candleforth
- Teared
- TopSpin 2K25
- Whisker Waters
- Wrath: Aeon of Ruin
- Zombies, Aliens and Guns