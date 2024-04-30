PlayStation Store Update Worldwide April 30, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

April s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

Immortals of Aveum (PS5)

Minecraft Legends (PS4, PS5)

Skul: The Hero Slayer (PS4)

PS4 & PS5 Games

Adventure Bar Story

Another Crab’s Treasure

Aquarist

Arcade Archives NUMAN ATHLETICS

BALLS BOMBS

BAROLL

CAST N

Cazzarion: Forest Defense

Chimp Quest: Spirit Isle

Class of Heroes 2G: Remaster Edition

Class of Heroes: Anniversary Edition

Cybercube PS4 & PS5

Dash & Roll

Detail Detective

Escape the Glitch 2: Backrooms

FRONT MISSION 2: Remake

GARDEN PATROL

Gordian Quest

Gray Dawn

Hidden Cats in New York

Horrific Xanatorium

Insurmountable

Library Of Ruina

MEGATON MUSASHI W: WIRED

Minefields

Paint by Pixel 2

PuzzMiX

Rainbow Cotton PS4 & PS5

The Ramsey

Ratyrinth

S.O.L Search of Light

SaGa Emerald Beyond

SAND LAND

Sea of Thieves

Secret Agent : Cold War Espionage

Stellar Blade™

Tales from Candleforth

Teared

TopSpin 2K25

Whisker Waters

Wrath: Aeon of Ruin

Zombies, Aliens and Guns

