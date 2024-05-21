PlayStation London Studio Says Goodbye to Players as Doors Close

PlayStation London Studio has penned a heartfelt goodbye message to players as it shuts its doors after 22 years in operation. Sony Interactive Entertainment announced mass layoffs across PlayStation in February, which resulted in 900 redundancies. London Studio took the biggest hit, being shut down entirely.

PlayStation London Studio’s farewell note to fans

“For over twenty years London Studio has been home to some exceptionally talented and wonderful people in the games industry,” reads a farewell message posted on X. “As we close the doors, and all go forward to new adventures, we wanted to say a heartfelt thank you, to all our past and present, players and colleagues who have supported us over the years. We’ve had one wild and wonderful journey!”

The Studio’s official X profile has been updated to note that it has now closed.

Known for its SingStar series, London Studio was formed in 2002 as the result of two video game developers — Psygnosis and Team Soho — merging together. It also created a number of games for PS2’s EyeToy. Unfortunately, London Studio saw a reduced output in recent years, with games that didn’t quite take off commercially. Its final releases were 2019’s PSVR game Blood & Truth, and FMV Erica.