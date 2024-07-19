PlayStation Studio Making Action Adventure Game With ‘Intense Violence’

A casting call has been discovered for an unannounced PlayStation Studios game that’ll supposedly feature “intense violence.” The casting call was originally leaked by a known insider back in May, but the rumor was overlooked due to little information. Now, a different outlet has apparently uncovered evidence of the casting call along with potential character concepts.

Unannounced PlayStation Studios game targeting a mature audience

The aforementioned leak first came from Daniel “DanielRPK” Richtman (via Reddit), with folks over at MP1st being the ones to uncover the character concepts that corroborate the leak. PlayStation Studios casting and talent manager Jamie Bafus specifically sought a white male between the ages of 40 and 60, and a white female between the ages of 20 and 60.

The concept art discovered this week is heavily redacted by Sony, but it appears to show a middle-aged man and an aged woman, going by the wrinkles on her neck. We won’t share the art here to avoid a copyright strike but it’s hosted over on MP1st, if you wanna take a look. The female character is a brunette while the male character has gray hair and beard.

The casting call states that the project is an action-adventure game that’ll likely be rated M for Mature. It’ll contain intense violence and profanity.

Shooting for the project apparently began on June 5. There’s some speculation that this could be a Naughty Dog game but there’s no evidence of this.